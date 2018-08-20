  • CBS 3On Air

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — A dog owner was on a quest to find a girlfriend for his pet in a hilarious viral video.

“Quincy, we are going to find you a girlfriend. And forget about your old girlfriend. Forget about her. You’ve got it. Pump you up,” said Patrick Barnes.

Barnes and his pooch head to a dog park in Bloomington where Quincy finds a new friend, and then just as fast, pees on her.

As you can imagine, that pick-up line didn’t work.

The hysterical video has been viewed about 2 million times.

