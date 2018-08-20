Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are over half way through the month of August and basically the whole month it has been hot, humid and rainy for the Philly area. The uncomfortable pattern we have been sitting in through throughout the month to date, is about to take a huge swing as high pressure will slide into the region through the second half of the week behind what is going to be a really great clearing cold front in the middle of the week.

Before we get to settle into the comfy conditions on Thursday and Friday we will deal with once again some warm and muggy weather Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures on Monday should climb only into the lower 80s with sunshine breaking through the clouds from time to time, and while humidity will be slightly high it will not be oppressive in the afternoon. That is likely to change on Tuesday and then especially on Wednesday as we look for pre-frontal heating and an influx of moisture on the back of a southerly wind.

Tuesday afternoon will be below normal once again with temperatures that only peak in the lower 80s but the dew points could climb into the middle 60s with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and the evening hours as well. Wednesday the cold front will approach from the west and fire up thunderstorm chances once again throughout the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday should be the warmest of the week, rising all the way into the middle 80s. The humidity will peak on Wednesday as well, with dew points once again up near 70 most of the afternoon, making for a miserable middle of the week. Once the front passes through on Wednesday in the evening and overnight, watch for a wonderful area of high pressure to filter in making it more than spectacular on Thursday, Friday and likely into Saturday as well.

Starting on Thursday we should see high temperatures in the afternoon that rise into the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine as well. This trend will continue through Friday and Saturday with highs both days likely in the lower to possibly middle 80s and again abundant sunshine. The best part though about the shifting pattern at the end of the week, will be the dew points that are likely to fall into the 50s at times! This means the humidity levels to end the week and push into the at least the first half of the weekend will be extremely comfortable. It could start to warm back up by the end of the weekend with temperatures by Sunday likely back up into the upper 80s.