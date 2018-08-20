  • CBS 3On Air

TAIWAN (CBS) – A restaurant in Taiwan is turning a lot of heads, after adding “puppies” to its menu. No, it’s not what you think!

They’re serving ice cream creations in the shape of tiny dogs!

The Shar Pei pups look almost too real to eat.

They’re molded out of chocolate, milk tea or peanut flavored ice cream, and it takes about five hours to make just one.

The treats are such a hit, the shop says it’s struggling to keep up with demand.

