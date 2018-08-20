Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect was killed and an officer has been injured in a police-involved shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Hegerman Street and Princeton Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police say two narcotics officers were making an arrest when the suspect pinned one of the officers with his vehicle.

Police say the officer’s partner then shot the suspect, killing him.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says three shots were fired, and that the suspect did not return fire on the officer.

The narcotics officer who was pinned was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Kinebrew says the officer did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting.

