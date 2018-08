Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman who was last seen at a Wawa on Saturday has been found.

Pennsylvania State Police say 69-year-old Janice Gross has been located.

Gross, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at the Wawa on the 4200 block of Skippack Pike around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police did not say where Gross was found or her condition.

