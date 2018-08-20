Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is behind bars after he’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police arrested 22-year-old Keion Wells of the 6600 block of Crawson Street.

Police say Wells posed as a landscaper to break into the woman’s home on the unit block of East Johnson Street before attacking her and stealing her cellphone.

Wells has been charged with rape, aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses.