PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is a sure-fire way to reach the heart of any true Philadelphian. The Philly Pretzel Factory is giving away free pretzels on Monday to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Loyal customers can get one free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory location.

Philly Pretzel Factory founder Dan DiZio started selling pretzels at the age of 11 and, along with his college roommate Len Lehman, opened up the first store in 1998 in the Mayfair section of the city.

Philly Pretzel Factory has over 150 locations in 12 states now.

