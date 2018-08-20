Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has one more hurdle to clear if he will be ready for next month’s season opener.

Wentz spoke to the media on Monday as questions swirl if will he be healthy enough to play.

Wentz, who tore his ACL in a regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams last December, participated in 11-on-11 drills on Sunday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says this is now permanent for Wentz.

However, Wentz says it will be up to the doctors if he plays in the season opener.

“It’s going to be close. Nothing’s really changed from last week other than the 11-on-11 practice,” said Wentz. “The final hurdle, which will not be my decision, will be being cleared for contact.”

If Wentz is unable to go, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start the season under center, but he was recently banged up during the preseason loss against the New England Patriots. Foles left the game early with a shoulder strain after being hit by Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn in the right arm as he reared back to throw during last Thursday’s exhibition game.

His injury is considered minor.

The defending Super Bowl champs open the season at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6.