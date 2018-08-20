CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 28: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store on November 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Jim Bayci, who owns the store, estimates more than half of his customers included at least one Powerball ticket with their purchase today. The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is currently at $550 million which is the richest Powerball pot ever. It is likely to rise even more as people continue to buy before tonights drawing. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Lottery officials announced Monday that a very lucky ticket was sold in Gloucester County.

That Jersey Cash Five ticket is now worth more than $600,000.

Check your tickets Gloucester County! One lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket won Friday’s $627,773 jackpot! https://t.co/CW65D8l0Kx — New Jersey Lottery (@NJLottery) August 20, 2018

It was sold Friday at the ACME store on Mantua Pike in Woodbury.

If you purchased a ticket there, be sure to check Friday’s winning numbers, you may have won the jackpot.