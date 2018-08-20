Filed Under:Local TV
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Lottery officials announced Monday that a very lucky ticket was sold in Gloucester County.

That Jersey Cash Five ticket is now worth more than $600,000.

It was sold Friday at the ACME store on Mantua Pike in Woodbury.

If you purchased a ticket there, be sure to check Friday’s winning numbers, you may have won the jackpot.

