BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for a man accused of groping several girls inside a Bucks County Target store.

Warrington Township Police say the man groped a 15-year-old girl at the Target on Easton Road last Thursday.

When they looked at surveillance video, they also saw him touching another girl.

The man was last seen driving a silver van.

If you recognize him or the van, call Warrington Township Police.

