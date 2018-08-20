Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem Police are warning parents of a new trend where children on bikes block the road so vehicles are unable to pass, then proceed to yell profanities at drivers.

Police say a group of children deliberately “impeded the movement of vehicles on the roadway” recently. Police originally warned about this in April.

Police say they are taking the appropriate actions to hold the individuals involved accountable.

Police also warn parents that if their child is involved, they could also be cited by police. Police are also subject to confiscating the bicycle.

Taiwan Restaurant Serving Lifelike ‘Puppy Ice Cream’

The department is dedicated to ending this problem before someone gets seriously hurt.

Any residents involved in an incident like this, please dial 9-1-1 to report it immediately.