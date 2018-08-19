  • CBS 3On Air

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead following a violent crash in Mount Laurel.

Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Route 130 In Burlington County

Police say two vehicles were traveling in the northbound lanes of Church Road just after midnight.

mt laurel car crash2 Violent Crash Sends Car Into Utility Pole, Kills 1 Person In Mt. Laurel

Credit: CBS3.

The two cars then collided according to officials. The force of the crash sent one car went flying into a utility pole.

No other injuries were reported.

Elderly Man Crashes Into Wine, Spirits Store; Injures 2 Children

The investigation is ongoing.

