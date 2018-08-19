Comments
The investigation is ongoing.
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
MT. LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead following a violent crash in Mount Laurel.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Route 130 In Burlington County
Police say two vehicles were traveling in the northbound lanes of Church Road just after midnight.
The two cars then collided according to officials. The force of the crash sent one car went flying into a utility pole.
No other injuries were reported.
Elderly Man Crashes Into Wine, Spirits Store; Injures 2 Children
The investigation is ongoing.