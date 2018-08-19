Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (CBS) — Surveillance video shows the narrow escape for a homeowner in Saint Louis after a gunman tried to force his way inside the home.

$20,000 Reward Offered For Pa. Man Accused Of Threatening Trump

The homeowner says he was headed to work last week when he realized he forgot something in the house.

He says he unlocked the door, but something told him to turn around.

That’s when he saw a gunman sprinting towards him.

Dozens Of Fans Injured During Storm At Backstreet Boys Concert

He quickly ran inside the home and called police.

The St. Louis Police Department hope the public can help identify the gunman.