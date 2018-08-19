  • CBS 3On Air

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (CBS) — Surveillance video shows the narrow escape for a homeowner in Saint Louis after a gunman tried to force his way inside the home.

The homeowner says he was headed to work last week when he realized he forgot something in the house.

He says he unlocked the door, but something told him to turn around.

That’s when he saw a gunman sprinting towards him.

He quickly ran inside the home and called police.

The St. Louis Police Department hope the public can help identify the gunman.

