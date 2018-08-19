  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  All trains traveling through Philadelphia have been temporarily suspended due to a fire near train tracks in Northeast Philadelphia.

NJ Transit says the Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill station. They are providing riders with a substitute bus service.

Amtrak’s train 135 and Sliver Star train 92 are currently stopped outside Philadelphia. Trains 672, 2224, and 158 are holding in Philadelphia, and train 57 is holding in Trenton.

SEPTA’s Trenton Line is suspended until further notice. The Chestnut Hill West service has resumed.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the area of Torresdale and Adams Avenues just before 7 p.m. for a rubbish fire inside a junk yard.

Officials say it is unclear how the fire started.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.

