PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All trains traveling through Philadelphia have been temporarily suspended due to a fire near train tracks in Northeast Philadelphia.

NJ Transit says the Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill station. They are providing riders with a substitute bus service.

Atlantic City Rail Line service remains temporarily suspended in both directions between Philadelphia’s 30 St. and Cherry Hill stations due to local fire department near Amtrak railroad tracks In Philadelphia. Substitute bus service is being provided. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 20, 2018

Amtrak’s train 135 and Sliver Star train 92 are currently stopped outside Philadelphia. Trains 672, 2224, and 158 are holding in Philadelphia, and train 57 is holding in Trenton.

UPDATE SERVICE DISRUPTION: Due to a fire near the tracks in PHL, Train 135 and Silver Star Train 92 of 8/18 are currently stopped outside of PHL, Trains 672, 166, 2224 and 158 are holding in PHL, and Train 57 is holding in TRE. We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 20, 2018

SEPTA’s Trenton Line is suspended until further notice. The Chestnut Hill West service has resumed.

Chestnut Hill West: Train service has resumed. Outbound train #861 will depart Suburban Station at 9:50PM. Inbound train #8234 will depart Chestnut Hill West at 10:54PM. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 20, 2018

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the area of Torresdale and Adams Avenues just before 7 p.m. for a rubbish fire inside a junk yard.

Officials say it is unclear how the fire started.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.