PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two of four train tracks through Philadelphia are now open after a junkyard fire caused all tracks through the city to close.
Amtrak warns travelers that delays are expected because of significant rail congestion. To find out if the delays will impact your train, visit Amtrak’s website.
SEPTA’s Trenton Line is suspended until further notice. SEPTA is offering a bus service to accommodate travelers but delays are expected.
The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the area of Torresdale and Adams Avenues just before 7 p.m. for a rubbish fire inside a junk yard.
The fire was placed under control just before 10 p.m.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
No reports of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.