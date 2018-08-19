Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two of four train tracks through Philadelphia are now open after a junkyard fire caused all tracks through the city to close.

Amtrak warns travelers that delays are expected because of significant rail congestion. To find out if the delays will impact your train, visit Amtrak’s website.

UPDATE SERVICE DISRUPTION: Two out of four tracks through PHL are now open for service to resume through the area. Please expect delays due to significant rail congestion. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore service. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 20, 2018

SEPTA’s Trenton Line is suspended until further notice. SEPTA is offering a bus service to accommodate travelers but delays are expected.

Trenton: Train service remains suspended until further notice due to a fire near Holmesburg Junction. Bus service will operate between 30th Street and Trenton in place of outbound train #9737 and inbound train #9736. Delays are expected. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 20, 2018

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the area of Torresdale and Adams Avenues just before 7 p.m. for a rubbish fire inside a junk yard.

The fire was placed under control just before 10 p.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.