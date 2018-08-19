Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BERLIN (CBS) – It was a fierce competition in Berlin, Germany but in the end only one dog could claim the title of “fastest pug.”

Sixty-two dogs competed in the annual race.

Two-time defending champion, Emma, claimed her third straight title.

The four-year-old finished the 50-meter race in just under 6 seconds, leaving the competition in her dust.

Organizers call Emma the “Usain Bolt of Pugs.”

The other pugs needed up to 40 seconds to finish the race, many became distracted during the run.