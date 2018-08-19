  • CBS 3On Air

credit: cbs3

BERLIN (CBS) – It was a fierce competition in Berlin, Germany but in the end only one dog could claim the title of “fastest pug.”

Sixty-two dogs competed in the annual race.

Two-time defending champion, Emma, claimed her third straight title.

18vo fastest pug race transfer frame 173 Usain Bolt of Pugs Wins Third Straight Fastest Pug Race

credit: cbs3

The four-year-old finished the 50-meter race in just under 6 seconds, leaving the competition in her dust.

Organizers call Emma the “Usain Bolt of Pugs.”

The other pugs needed up to 40 seconds to finish the race, many became distracted during the run.

