WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The New Castle County police is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually harassed elderly women on several separate occasions.

During the most recent incident, police responded to a sexual harassment complaint at the Delcastle Recreation area Sunday morning.

The officers interviewed the elderly victim and realized the similarities between Sunday’s incident and previous incidents from earlier this month that happened in the Chelsea Estates Parkland.

A collage released by officials shows the suspect from multiple angles.

He is described as a white male, thin build, and approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall.

Police say during this recent incident he was wearing all black, a black baseball cap, and that the man also has black hair and a scruffy beard.

On two separate occasions last week, two different elderly women reported sexual harassment near a back parking lot on the opposite side of Jay Drive.

During those incidents, both women described the male similarly, but reported that he was approximately 30-years-old, clean shaven, and wore a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or that can identify the suspect are asked to please contact Detective Ziemba at (302)395-8110 or JZiemba@nccde.org or to call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Officials also say that people can also submit a tip via our website at http://www.nccpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook at New Castle County Police Department.