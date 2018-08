Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Janice Gross was last seen at the Wawa on the 4200 block of Skippack Pike around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information on Janice’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.