BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, off of Route 130 near Cooper Street in Edgewater Park.

Police say the driver was traveling in the southbound lanes when the pedestrian was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.