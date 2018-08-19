  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Struck

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

1 Suspect In Camden Police Shooting Arrested, 2 Suspects Remain At Large

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, off of Route 130 near Cooper Street in Edgewater Park.

pedestrian rt 130 1 Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Route 130 In Burlington County

Credit: CBS3.

Police say the driver was traveling in the southbound lanes when the pedestrian was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elderly Man Crashes Into Wine, Spirits Store; Injures 2 Children

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s