Credit: CBS3.

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man with his 5th offense DUI after he struck two teenage pedestrians.

Officials say state troopers were dispatched to North Dupont Highway and West Denneys Road Saturday for reports of a crash at approximately 7:14 p.m.

Troopers discovered that a car had traveled off the roadway, hit two 17-year-old teens and a curb, and then came to a stop at West Denneys Road at the entrance of the Delaware Technical Community College.

The driver, 51-year-old William S. Smith, fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers in his vehicle – a man and woman, both 47-years-old. Neither were injured during the crash.

william s smith dui mugshot edit Man Charged With 5th DUI After Hitting 2 Teens, Crashing At College

Credit: CBS3.

In spite of his attempt to flee, he was found in the parking lot of the college.

Reports say that Smith smelled of alcohol which prompted a DUI investigation. Investigators learned that Smith had four previous DUI convictions, making Saturday’s incident his fifth offense.

Both the teens were taken to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was not injured in the crash and is being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $16,675 bond.

He has been charged with multiple offenses including the DUI-related charges.

