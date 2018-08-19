Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) – After more than four decades, a Main Line record shop is closing its doors.

The owners are making sure the music keeps going.

“We felt the records had a better sound,” said owner Harold Gold.

The former record label executive traded in his title for a chance to run his own record store on the Main Line.

“I bought the business and thought we’d last about a year and that was 1976,” said Gold.

With the help of his wife and co-owner Max Million, Gold Million Records, formerly Plastic Fantastic has lasted 42 years.

The record store specializes in vintage music and memorabilia from nostalgic bands from the sixties, seventies, and eighties.

“That’s Blondie on my birthday, I got a birthday kiss,” said Gold. “This is the Ramones. This is March 8th, 1980 at our Bryn Mawr store. This is Joan Jett and The Runaways, there’s Joan.”

Philadelphia area native and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett was one of many celebrity artists who made appearances over the decades.

“This is Iggy Pop eating a can of dog food on our counter and then he signed the wall “Iggy eats here,” added Gold.

His historic walls will soon empty as the couple announced their retirement. They’re selling all of their stock on eBay for $50,000.

“Definitely a lot of phone calls and some interest,” exclaimed Gold.

Harold and Max want to sell all of their stock by the end of next month.

They’re hoping to fully close the store on Thanksgiving because it’s the 42-year anniversary of the shop’s opening.