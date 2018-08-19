Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

THACKERSVILLE, Okla. (CBS/AP) — At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

Officials say that about 150 fans were waiting in line at the Colosseum for a Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees concert when the storm swept over the venue.

The storm hit with 70-80 mph winds, knocking over trusses and causing the entrance to collapse on the fans.

“We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule,” the famous boy band tweeted Saturday night.

“The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon,” that tweet finished.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within four miles of the casino.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date.

Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

Richardson separately tweeted for the fans to keep their tickets for the cancelled concert. “Keep your tickets, because BACKSTREET WILL BE BACK,” read the singer’s tweet.

Other members of the Backstreet Boys including AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell addressed the concert cancellation and expressed their concerns for their fans on social media as well.

“Waiting and praying for our fans that were injured,” Nick Carter tweeted.

Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

