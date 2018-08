WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A deer is safe thanks to an alert resident walking his dog in Wilmington, Delaware.

The animal was found in a well near Woodlawn Lane about 7-feet underground Saturday.

Firefighters were able to rescue the deer after a local vet tranquilized it.

We’re told the animal had a few minor injuries that were treated at the scene and when it finally woke up, it ran off into the woods.