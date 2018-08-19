Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ONEONTA, Ala. (CBS) — Newly released body cam footage shows a heroic rescue in Alabama by two officers.

An apartment building went up in flames back on July 3.

$20,000 Reward Offered For Pa. Man Accused Of Threatening Trump

In the video, an officer can be heard shouting and asking if anyone was in the burning building.

“I am very proud of these two fine young officers. They both acted quickly and decisively to prevent two citizens from certain injury or death,” police chief Charles Clifton on Facebook.

When a woman responded by yelling out for help, the officer sprung into action.

Video Shows Homeowner Chased Into Home By Armed Suspect

One of the responding officers used a fire extinguisher to break through a window and pulled the woman to safety.

“Officer Matthew Suddeth and Officer Cory Glasscock were recognized at the August 14th Oneonta City Council meeting for their heroic actions during this structure fire,” the Facebook post added.

The video has been viewed more than 20,000.