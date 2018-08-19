Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced two priests that were placed on administrative leave have been found unsuitable for ministry.
Father Andrew McCormick was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child in 2012. The former pastor of Sacred Heart in Swedesburg saw two mistrials.
Grand Jury Report Identifies 300 ‘Predator Priests’ Who Allegedly Molested More Than 1,000 Children In 6 Pennsylvania Dioceses
Monsignor Gregory Parlante is entering into a first-time offender’s program after he was charged last year with drug and theft offenses. He was a pastor at Saint Cornelius in Chadds Ford.
Neither has functioned publicly as a priest since being placed on administrative leave.