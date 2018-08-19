PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced two priests that were placed on administrative leave have been found unsuitable for ministry.

Father Andrew McCormick was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child in 2012. The former pastor of Sacred Heart in Swedesburg saw two mistrials.

DEVELOPING— Phila. Archdiocese: Fr. Andrew McCormick, charged in 2012 with sexually assaulting a minor, and Msgr. Gregory Parlante, charged in 2017 w/ drug & theft offenses, have been found UNSUITABLE for ministry. pic.twitter.com/TeT7V3gQYC — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 19, 2018

Grand Jury Report Identifies 300 ‘Predator Priests’ Who Allegedly Molested More Than 1,000 Children In 6 Pennsylvania Dioceses

Monsignor Gregory Parlante is entering into a first-time offender’s program after he was charged last year with drug and theft offenses. He was a pastor at Saint Cornelius in Chadds Ford.

MORE: Archdiocese has also concluded Msgr. Gregory Parlante, who faced charges in connection to drug use and theft from his Chadds Ford parish, has also been found unsuitable for ministry. Parlante is entering ARD, and will serve 64 hours community service + restitution — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 19, 2018

Neither has functioned publicly as a priest since being placed on administrative leave.