STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Stone Harbor has left a Japanese restaurant damaged at the Jersey Shore.

Crews responded to the report of smoke at 1:55 a.m. Sunday. Once they arrived, they immediately set to work to get the fire under control.

Officials say they aggressively attacked the interior of the building to get the fire extinguished.

Paramedics treated one person for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.