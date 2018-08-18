NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans can pay their respects to the late Aretha Franklin ahead of her funeral.

A public viewing for the Queen of Soul will take place August 28 and 29 at the Charles Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

A private funeral service is set for August 31 at Greater Grace Temple.

Aretha Franklin, Long-Reigning ‘Queen Of Soul,’ Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer At Age Of 76

The legendary singer passed away on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Aretha Franklin was 76-years-old.