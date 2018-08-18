Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Saturday, Philadelphia officials are closing one of the city’s most popular, illegal swimming spots.

Elderly Man Crashes Into Wine, Spirits Store; Injures 2 Children

The Devil’s Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park has attracted jumpers and swimmers for generations, but officials say an increase in injuries and crime prompted the decision.

Orange and white trails at Livezey Lane and Valley Green Road, which act as entrances to the Devil’s Pool, will be closed by the Philadelphia police and park rangers.

The closures continue on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September.

Police: Man Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times Inside Truck At Red Light In Olney

Other trails of the park will remain open.

The Friends of Wissahickon is asking for the public’s feedback on the closure. To submit feedback, click here.