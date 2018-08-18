  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Saturday, Philadelphia officials are closing one of the city’s most popular, illegal swimming spots.

The Devil’s Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park has attracted jumpers and swimmers for generations, but officials say an increase in injuries and crime prompted the decision.

Orange and white trails at Livezey Lane and Valley Green Road, which act as entrances to the Devil’s Pool, will be closed by the Philadelphia police and park rangers.

devils pool 3 Popular Devils Pool Temporary Closure Begins Saturday

Credit: John McDevitt.

The closures continue on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September.

Other trails of the park will remain open.

The Friends of Wissahickon is asking for the public’s feedback on the closure. To submit feedback, click here.

