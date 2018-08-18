Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot to death overnight while sitting in his truck in Olney.

Two people found the 36-year-old man slumped over in his vehicle at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

An investigation is underway as police try to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting.

So far, the evidence does indicate that the suspect fired at least 16 shots through the passenger side of the car.

“It appears that the driver who was found with his foot on the brake of the car, the car was in drive – I’m sorry, the truck was in drive. He was stopped possibly in front of him, a car was stopped possibly in front of him,” explained Capt. George Fuchs of the Philadelphia Police Department.

“And whoever came up, they came up on his passenger side – shot right through the passenger side, struck him multiple times. And the momentum of the round through, across the street, through the truck, and into the house. There’s all kinds of fragments, projectiles acrross the street,” Capt. Fuchs stated.

Six of those shots struck a home that was occupied at the time.

According to police, nobody inside the home, including a child, was harmed by the gunfire.