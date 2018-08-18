  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police are searching for clues in a double shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Officers rushed to the 2500 block of West Harold Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was reportedly shot nine times. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

The other person was only shot once and taken to Temple University Hospital.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police have not made any arrests.

