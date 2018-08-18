Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a new post-recession low, as payrolls crept upward to a new record high.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped slightly by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in July, the lowest point since 2007.

‘Profound Remorse’: Church Holds Mass Of Forgiveness In Wake Of Grand Jury Report

The rate is lower than the national rate, which is reportedly at 3.9-percent.

For July, Pennsylvania’s workforce gained about 15,000 jobs.

Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to 4.2 Percent in July. ➡️https://t.co/f6VHaxQgjD pic.twitter.com/vp1EwyKltG — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) August 17, 2018

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 7,000, as employment rose and unemployment shrank.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 2,100 in July, reaching a new record high above 6 million.

Police Investigate After 2 People Shot in Strawberry Mansion

The biggest gains were in the leisure and hospitality and professional and business services sectors, while construction, manufacturing and trade, transportation. and utilities sector shrank.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)