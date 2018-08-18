  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jobless Rate, Local TV, Unemployment Rate

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a new post-recession low, as payrolls crept upward to a new record high.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped slightly by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in July, the lowest point since 2007.

‘Profound Remorse’: Church Holds Mass Of Forgiveness In Wake Of Grand Jury Report

The rate is lower than the national rate, which is reportedly at 3.9-percent.

For July, Pennsylvania’s workforce gained about 15,000 jobs.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 7,000, as employment rose and unemployment shrank.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 2,100 in July, reaching a new record high above 6 million.

Police Investigate After 2 People Shot in Strawberry Mansion

The biggest gains were in the leisure and hospitality and professional and business services sectors, while construction, manufacturing and trade, transportation. and utilities sector shrank.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s