PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire forced dozens of people out of their hotel rooms in Center City.

The fire broke out at the Sheraton on 17th and Race Streets just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Crews quickly placed the flames under control.

sheraton fire center city2 Officials: Fire At Center City Hotel Leaves 1 Injured

Credit: CBS3.

One person was rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

There’s no word on their condition.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

