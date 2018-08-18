Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire forced dozens of people out of their hotel rooms in Center City.

Police: Man Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times Inside Truck At Red Light In Olney

The fire broke out at the Sheraton on 17th and Race Streets just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Crews quickly placed the flames under control.

One person was rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

There’s no word on their condition.

2 Accused Of Selling Fake Designer Merchandise On Atlantic City Boardwalk

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.