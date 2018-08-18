  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMOfficial Best of America (MD-PA)
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Credit: Judy Moore.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — An officer lost control of his police cruiser during a pursuit and then collided with several objects including business signs and cars.

Police: Man Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times Inside Truck At Red Light In Olney

Officials are reporting that the officer was responding to a complaint to help another officer when the accident occurred overnight.

During the pursuit, that officer’s vehicle lost control.

He hit two Wendy’s signs, damaged 10 cars at a Willis Budget lot, and ultimately ended up on top of several of the vehicles in that lot.

police car accident smyrna Officer Loses Control Of Cruiser, Lands On Several Cars In Smyrna

Credit: Judy Moore.

Police Investigate After 2 People Shot In Strawberry Mansion

He was taken to Bayhealth Emergency Center where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The accident is being investigated.

There were no other injuries during the accident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s