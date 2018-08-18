Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Another big change in South Jersey, the Townsends Inlet Bridge will close September 17 for 18 months for extensive repairs.

The $8.6-million-dollar project includes replacing seven of its 27 spans.

Glass-bottom Bridge Over 500-Feet High Opens In Northeast China

Officials in Cape May County would like to replace the 80-year-old bridge, but that would cost an estimated $155-million-dollars.

The bridge was closed in April for emergency repairs after inspectors spotted structural damage in the pilings.