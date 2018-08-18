Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: (CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Another big change in South Jersey,  the Townsends Inlet Bridge will close September 17 for 18 months for extensive repairs.

The $8.6-million-dollar project includes replacing seven of its 27 spans.

Glass-bottom Bridge Over 500-Feet High Opens In Northeast China

Officials in Cape May County would like to replace the 80-year-old bridge, but that would cost an estimated $155-million-dollars.

The bridge was closed in April for emergency repairs after inspectors spotted structural damage in the pilings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s