PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — In New Jersey, health officials have confirmed two more human cases of the West Nile virus.

A 76-year-old Essex County man and an 80-year-old Hudson County woman were both recently diagnosed with the illness.

A 74-year-old Hunterdon County man tested positive earlier this month.

Please take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitos to safeguard against West Nile Virus! That means

-Use repellent

-Wear long sleeves and pants where possible

-Avoid outdoors during dawn/dusk when mosquitoes are most active

-Drain standing waterhttps://t.co/VOvGUOCc6X — Shereef Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) August 17, 2018

All three were hospitalized, but have since been released.

State health officials are reminding residents about steps they can take to protect themselves, such as wearing long sleeves and pants and avoid being outdoors during peak hours, which is dawn and dusk.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, also cautioned to use repellant and drain standing water in a tweet Friday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)