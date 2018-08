Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re scared of heights, this may make your stomach turn.

A new glass-bottom suspension bridge just opened in Northeast China.

It’s almost the length of four football fields and is over 500-feet high.

More than 10,000 people showed up to take those first stomach-churning steps across the thick glass.