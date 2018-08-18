Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big change for people making telephone calls in South Jersey.

There are now a few more numbers to dial for those in the 609 area code.

The change was implemented by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and its president says once customers get used to the new dialing procedures it should become second nature.

Starting Saturday anyone with a 609 area code will need to dial the three digit code with the seven digit phone number.

Before Saturday you didn’t need to dial the area code to call within the same area code.

This applies to both landlines and cell phones.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Mos Kamali.

The change was prompted by the rising demand of new telephone lines and services in the 609 area.

As a result, there’s a new 640 area code to ensure a continuing supply of new phone numbers.

“I don’t think it really changes much,” said South Jersey resident Wesley Hoffner. “I kind of do a lot of cold calls.”

Wesley Hoffner who has a 609 area code dials lots of New Jersey phone numbers from his job’s landline phone.

“I’m just used to really hitting nine to dial out of my office so hitting one to call somebody in the area doesn’t sound too difficult,” said Hoffner.

If you don’t dial the entire 10-digit number, area code and all, a recording will instruct you to hang up and dial again.

Call prices won’t change and residents will not have to change their existing numbers.

The 609 area code serves portions of Central and Southeastern New Jersey. The 640 area code will cover the same geographic area as the 609 area code.

Phone numbers with the new 640 area code will start being issued next month on September 17.