The call reporting the water main break came in just before 7 a.m.

Crews are on the scene where water from the water main break has flooded several intersections.

Some of that water entered the 7th District police department’s basement. An official reported only a few inches of water flooded the basement as a result of the water main break and no significant damage.

The fire crews have shut the water off and still working to clear the scene.

Police have blocked off the intersection where part of the road crumbled due to the rupture.