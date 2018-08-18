  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: CBS3.
BUSTLETON (CBS) — Residents of the Bustleton section of Philadelphia reported a water main break near Wistaria and Bowler Streets Saturday morning.
The call reporting the water main break came in just before 7 a.m.
Crews are on the scene where water from the water main break has flooded several intersections.
bowler st water main break Crews Clean Up Water Main Break In Bustleton

Some of that water entered the 7th District police department’s basement. An official reported only a few inches of water flooded the basement as a result of the water main break and no significant damage.

The fire crews have shut the water off and still working to clear the scene.

Police have blocked off the intersection where part of the road crumbled due to the rupture.

