PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another weekend, another flash flood watch, at least that’s what it has been feeling like lately across the Delaware Valley.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs in the wake of some strong and even severe storms that developed across the region Friday and overnight.

The flash flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It will be right around that time when a cold front pushes into the region igniting the chance for more showers and storms.

These storms won’t be as strong as Friday’s or Friday night’s storms, but they will be capable of producing very heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

Areas most susceptible to flash flooding are those that received rainfall Friday and as well as the I-95 urban corridor.

That same cold front will stall just to the south on Sunday so a few showers will hang around for the second half of the weekend as well. Sunday will be cooler with a 5 to 10-degree temperature drop.

Beautiful weather will follow for the start of the workweek as high-pressure noses in from New England.

Another bout of unsettled weather is in store for the middle of the workweek and that will finally be followed by a dry stretch of weather and sunshine heading into the upcoming weekend

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the weekend on the latest weather alerts and updates.

