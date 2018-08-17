Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Three Philadelphia Eagles players stayed off the field during the national anthem before Thursday night’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles’ Twos Shine In 37-20 Loss To The Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and De’Vante Bausby remained in the tunnel during the national anthem before the Super Bowl rematch, a week after raising their fists in protest in the exhibition opener. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett also stayed off the field during the anthem, according to The MMQB.

DeVante Bausby and Michael Bennett joined Jenkins in protest https://t.co/ENgcHNC5kC — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 17, 2018

Jenkins and Bennett have been among the most vocal NFL players protesting racial inequality during the pregame playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” The NFL Network tweeted a video of Jenkins coming out for warmups wearing a shirt that said, “YOU AREN’T LISTENING.”

Malcolm Jenkins taking the field at Gillette. Notice the shirt pic.twitter.com/qzRSAH1EIk — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 16, 2018

Eagles Fan Trolls Patriots By Flying ’41-33′ Banner Over Gillette Stadium During Preseason Game

There were no player protests before the other two preseason games: Jets-Redskins in Landover, Maryland, and Steelers-Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Patriots beat the Eagles 37-20.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)