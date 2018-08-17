  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burglary, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the burglary suspect caught on camera in a newly released surveillance video.

Man Struck, Killed In Hit-And-Run In North Philadelphia

It shows a man throwing a rock at a window of the Bubble Bath Car Wash on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia on July 31 and then climbing inside.

suspect car wash northeast philly burglary Surveillance Video Shows Burglary Suspect Breaking Into Northeast Philadelphia Car Wash

Credit: CBS3.

Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money and other items.

Man, Woman Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Holmesburg

If you recognize the suspect, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s