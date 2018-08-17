Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the burglary suspect caught on camera in a newly released surveillance video.

It shows a man throwing a rock at a window of the Bubble Bath Car Wash on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia on July 31 and then climbing inside.

Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money and other items.

If you recognize the suspect, call police.