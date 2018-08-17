  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Nick Foles
FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 16: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first half against the New England Patriots during the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Perhaps a sigh of relief for the Super Bowl champs.

Less than 24 hours after Nick Foles was injured, we have some positive news.

The Super Bowl MVP suffered a shoulder strain in the Eagle’s loss to the Patriots.

He was scheduled to have tests Friday.

Sighting an unnamed source, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the results are ok.

Foles should not face a long period of recovery.

As for his performance, he was 3-for-9 with 44 yards and a fumble. He knows he must play better.

