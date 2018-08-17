Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown, Burlington County on Friday evening.

New Jersey State Police say three tractor-trailers and an SUV were involved in the accident. One tractor-trailer was in flames while the other three vehicles were damaged in the accident.

There have been no reported injuries, but ambulances have responded to the scene.

The turnpike northbound near mile marker 56.4 is closed while the accident is being investigated.