Filed Under:Local TV, Ne Jersey Turnpike
(credit: CB3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown, Burlington County on Friday evening.

New Jersey State Police say three tractor-trailers and an SUV were involved in the accident. One tractor-trailer was in flames while the other three vehicles were damaged in the accident.

There have been no reported injuries, but ambulances have responded to the scene.

The turnpike northbound near mile marker 56.4 is closed while the accident is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s