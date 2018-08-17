Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Days after touring areas of eastern Pennsylvania that were hard-hit by flooding, Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a “disaster emergency” proclamation for the area.

Friday’s move allows the state to ask for a federal disaster declaration and seek funding for damages and needed supplies for clean-up.

On Thursday, Wolf toured the Darby borough where he listened to stories of heroism around suburban Philadelphia, from civilian and municipal workers who rescued a police officer to people who joined officers and formed a chain to rescue a grandmother from the floodwaters.

The governor praised citizens and first responders for stepping up to help each other.

The governor was joined by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Rick Flinn as well as other local officials and legislators to appraise areas where damage to homes and businesses occurred.

“I was talking to Republican and Democratic legislatures, figure out maybe what we need to do at a state level,” Wolf said.

“I feel good that someone is actually looking into it because it happens every couple years but it gets worse and worse every year,” said Rose Gilbert, whose home constantly floods during extreme weather.

Wolf acknowledged that this year has brought a lot of rain all over Pennsylvania and ruminated aloud on what could be done to mitigate further flooding in the future.

The rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.

