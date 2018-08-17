PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer has been convicted of pointing his gun at two people after a drunken hit-and-run accident.

Kevin Klein was found guilty Thursday of simple assault, drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident. The 37-year-old Klein, who had served on the force for nine years, is due to be sentenced in November.

The charges stemmed from a crash on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Officials say Klein was off-duty when he hit another vehicle then took off, swerving down the road and smashing into a median as the car followed him. They say Klein then pulled over and pointed his gun at the pair whose car he hit.

