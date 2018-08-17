Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 193 days since the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl but that won’t stop fans from reminding New England about the loss.

Before the Eagles-Patriots preseason matchup, Howell Bichefski flew a banner around Gillette Stadium which read “41-33 Philly Philly S.B. LII” – the same score as the Super Bowl win.

And circling @GilletteStadium a plane flying a banner that reads “41-33 Philly Philly SB LII” #patriots #eagles pic.twitter.com/shxHbYqftK — Margeaux Gagnon (@MargeauxGagnon) August 16, 2018

Bichefski feels the same way that Gina Lewis does about the Eagles and the Patriots.

Back in June CBS3 Skyped with Lewis as she was preparing to unveil an Eagles billboard on a roadway near Gillette Stadium outside of Boston.

It was the product of a workplace bet won in her favor.

Eagles Billboard Trolling Patriots Fans Now Standing Tall On Only Road To Gillette Stadium

“After I heard about a billboard that was put up in Foxborough near Gillette Stadium I thought how can I top that idea? And I said you know what? We’re going to look for a banner plane,” said Bichefsky.

Bichefsky of Richboro consulted his two sons, Ryan and Matthew, and the banner text was formed.

“We put on the banner the score 41-33 Super Bowl Philly Philly Super Bowl 52 and it was a hit I guess,” Bichefsky said.

It was a hit with Eagles fans.

With his wife Abby? Not so much

“When she found out it was exactly what I thought. She was not happy she was not amused,” said Bichefsky.

Attribute that to the cost of $1,000.

The plane flew for an hour around Gillette Stadium before the Eagles faced off against the Patriots in their second preseason game. Social media near exploded over it.

“I want to see the reaction from Tom Brady though I haven’t heard anything and I know he knows about it. I want to see what he has to say,” said Bichefsky.