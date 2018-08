Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – A 7-Eleven clerk was shot during a robbery attempt on the Main Line.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a store on the 2600 block of Haverford Road in Ardmore.

Officers say the worker suffered a graze wound to his face and rushed him to the hospital.

No word on how much money was taken.