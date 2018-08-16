Comments
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place is celebrating National Roller Coaster Day Thursday with a special activity for children.
Engineering mentors from the Bucks County Community College got involved by participating in a fun math and science lesson.
Children, alongside mentors from the Department of Engineering, made intricate roller coasters using paper straws.
The goal was to get young students involved with STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — learning.