LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place is celebrating National Roller Coaster Day Thursday with a special activity for children.

Engineering mentors from the Bucks County Community College got involved by participating in a fun math and science lesson.

Today our friends from @Bucks_edu Department of Engineering showed us how amazing science, technology, engineering, and math can be by building their own roller coasters! Check out their creative creations! pic.twitter.com/1hgJ46H7dR — Sesame Place (@SesamePlace) August 16, 2018

Children, alongside mentors from the Department of Engineering, made intricate roller coasters using paper straws.

The goal was to get young students involved with STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — learning.