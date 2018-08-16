Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — Swimming is not allowed at beaches in a popular Jersey Shore town on Thursday due to water quality concerns. Seaside Heights beaches are still open, but ocean access has been closed off due to high bacteria levels.

Mayor Anthony Vaz said in a statement it’s the first time in more than 20 years “we have had to suspend ocean bathing due to water quality.”

Footloose To Loose Footing: Dancing Couple Fall Into Boston Harbor

“Our beaches are open. We just cannot allow people in the water,” said Vaz.

Vaz said the heavy rains played a part in the negative water quality tests.

“The negative tests are apparently a result of either the unusually heavy rains earlier this week or the extremely clean ocean waters drawing a lot of bait fish along the beach, followed by enormous numbers of seagulls eating and rafting. The health people are further analyzing the results and will keep us informed,” said Vaz.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection says on its website that beaches must be closed “if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard.”

Man Who Contracted Flesh-Eating Bacteria While Crabbing Undergoes Double Amputation

“The New Jersey State Sanitary Code requires that the concentration of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. Enterococci is a type of bacteria that is an indicator of possible contamination within bathing waters,” the Department of Environmental Protection site reads.

The mayor expects that swimming will be allowed at beaches by the weekend.