Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Preseason is underway, but a surprise group of furry athletes is participating in their own special training.

Celebrities Pay Tribute To ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

Kittens are gearing up for the Kitten Bowl.

The annual event airs on the Hallmark Channel on Super Bowl Sunday to encourage people to adopt shelter pets.

‘A Rare Treasure’: Aretha Franklin’s Legacy To Live On In Philadelphia As Part Of City’s Rich Music History

Kitten participants have included displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

This year, some of the kittens who were rescued from the northern California wildfires will be featured in the adorable event.